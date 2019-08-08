WATCH LIVE: MIRA holds press conference following several ICE raids across state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Immigrants’ Rights Alliance is holding a news conference regarding Wednesday’s immigration raids.
The press conference will begin at 2 p.m.
ICE raids took place Wednesday morning at seven food processing plants across Mississippi and 680 people were detained in the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation’s history.
Along with the ACLU of Mississippi and the United Food and Commercial Wokers, MIRA will discuss what happens next and their response.
