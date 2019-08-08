Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Intense heat and humidity continues. Heat Advisory for much of the area through Friday evening where the heat index, or what it really feels like with heat and humidity combined, will reach near 110 degrees. Highs will be in the middle and upper 90s through next week and the heat index will reach a daily high of about 105 to 110 degrees each and every afternoon and evening. There will be some scattered storms every afternoon and end shortly after sunset. Expect partly sunny skies during the day and partly cloudy skies at night and in the morning, with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s for the overnight lows. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 7:51pm. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and west at 10mph Friday.