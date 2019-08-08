Police: S.C. man met woman on Tinder to rob her

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police looking for a man who kidnapped and robbed a woman found the suspect already in jail.
Karriem Agner, 21, faces new charges after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said he met a woman on Tinder, kidnapped her and robbed her before throwing her out of his car.
Deputies said Agner met the woman on July 29 at her home after connecting on Tinder.
When he got there, police said he demanded cash from her, but when she said she didn’t have any, he forced her into his car and drove her to an ATM.
Deputies said Agner forced the woman to withdraw cash before pushing her out of his car and leaving.
Police issued a plea to the public looking for Agner on Aug. 6. Turns out, he was already in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on other charges.
Agner faces new charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Investigators believe Agner may have more victims he met on Tinder. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
