Mason, Vance headed to runoff for Hinds County Sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a celebration for Sheriff Victor Mason and former Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance Tuesday night. Both beat out a long list of candidates vying for the sheriff’s spot. Now, they will head to head in a runoff.
Both men say for the next few weeks they will be putting out sings and pushing their platforms to get more voters to the polls.
“My team is ready to hit the ground running," said Sheriff Victor Mason.
“You get out and knock on doors, you go to churches on Sundays, you go to homeowner’s association meetings through the week,” said Lee Vance.
Mason has been Hinds County Sheriff since January 2016. He has more than 35 years in law enforcement experience.
“During my tenure at the sheriff’s department, I would bring all these resources in to help me reduce crime," explained Mason. "When I took office, we reduced crime by 29%.”
Vance has a more than 30 year career with the Jackson Police Department. He retired as police chief in December 2017.
“We had an open door policy," said Vance. "People could come down and see the chief and chief would come out to neighborhoods.”
Vance says if elected, he will bring some much-needed change and transparency to the sheriff’s department especially at the Hinds County Dentition Center.
“I want the Hinds County Sheriff's Department to be known as the best law-enforcement agency in the country and you do that through hard work, you do that through vision, you do that through solving problems,” said Vance.
Sheriff Mason says if elected another 4 years, he would continue to make progress at the jail and sweep drugs and crime off the streets.
“We want to finish what we started," said Vance. "We have started to get this platform, this jail halfway decent and why stop now?”
