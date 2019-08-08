Lidarius Dixon testifies in ongoing murder trial

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Lidarius Dixon testified on day two of his trial in a Hinds County Courtroom Wednesday.
Both the prosecution and defense rested in the case Tuesday afternoon.
In his testimony, Dixon said he was with friends as they were gambling before Nicholas Coats, now 23-years-old, said he wanted to rob someone back in 2017.
Coats then allegedly left to get a gun with Dixon, and 22-year-old Jushun Paige in the car, that was later involved in the deadly shooting of 23 year-old Chelsie Kirschten.
Dixon claimed he was in the backseat while Coats drove the car and Paige sat in the passenger seat.
He later explained how Paige got out of the car and shot into Kirschten’s car window while she sitting at a red light on Fortification Street.
Dixon denies shooting the gun or helping to plan the robbery.
He is charged with armed robbery and capital murder.
Judge Adrienne Wooten says the trial will resume Thursday morning at 11:00 and closing arguments will be presented.
