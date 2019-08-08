Jockey injured in mishap at Neshoba County Fair dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT, WTOK) - A jockey who was injured during a race at the Neshoba County Fair has died at University Medical Center.
Joe Jernigan was hurt in a race Aug. 2 as a horse lost its balance and slid onto its side, throwing the jockey to the ground.
The news was posted Thursday to the Mississippi Horse Racing Review's Facebook page, which also reported Jernigan underwent a surgery Wednesday. There were many messages of condolence posted there, as well as on his own Facebook page.
Jernigan, of Houston, Miss., was well-known in the racing community.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.