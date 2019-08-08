Gov. Bryant’s Chief of Staff Joey Songy entering private sector

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Phil Bryant’s Chief of Staff Joey Songy has decoded to pursue private sector opportunities.
This new opportunity will start August 31st.
During the past seven years, Songy has served in the positions of Chief of Staff, Counsel, and Policy Director in Bryant’s administration.
“I am deeply grateful for the dedication and care given to our administration and the state of Mississippi by Joey Songy,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. “He has been a huge part of the success we’ve had these past seven years and has faithfully served our state with distinction and integrity. Joey has my complete support as he returns to the private sector, and I know he will continue to make a tremendous impact on our state.”
Songy has served as Chief of Staff for three and a half years.
He was recently appointed by the White House to the Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee on Trade to represent state and local governments, where he will continue to serve. He will also continue to coordinate various legacy projects for the Bryant administration after August.
“Serving in Governor Bryant’s administration has been the highest professional honor of my life,” Songy said. “Governor Bryant is an inspiring leader, and I am proud of all that he has accomplished for the people of Mississippi.”
Before joining the Bryant administration, Songy founded and operated a law practice in South Mississippi. After August, he will return to practicing law and provide business development services to companies throughout the country.
Policy Director Scott McClintock will begin fulfilling the role as Chief of Staff on Sept. 1.
McClintock started with the administration in 2013 as Governor Bryant’s personal aide.
In 2015, he was the Executive Director of Imagine Mississippi, the 2016 Inauguration of Governor Bryant, before going to work in Ohio at the Republican National Convention. He later served in the Legislative Affairs Bureau at the State Department before returning as Director of Policy for Governor Bryant.
“Scott has been a trusted advisor to me for many years,” said Governor Bryant. “His attention to detail and strong relationships at the state and federal level will be valuable as we look to finish strong for the people of Mississippi.”
“I am humbled that Governor Bryant has asked me to take on this responsibility, and I look forward to continued success with his remarkable team in the months ahead,” said Scott McClintock.
