First Alert Forecast: turning oppressively hot across central Mississippi

THURSDAY: Heat and humidity will continue to be high on mind as we roll through the latter part of the work week – expect a mix of clouds and sun with a chance for scattered afternoon storms. Highs will top out in the middle 90s; though the heat and humidity combination will push feels like temperatures past 105°.
FRIDAY: A few disturbances will attempt to work their way into the region through the latter half of the week bringing better chances for scattered showers and storms. Expect highs to top out in the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will likely still run closer to 105° through the peak heating of the day.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will attempt to nose in from the west as we roll into the latter half of the week – depending on its strength and location, will determine how much rain may be coming down the pipeline. At any rate, expect an uptick in temperatures as highs make their way into the middle 90s, while feels like temperatures push past 110° into the latter half of weekend and early next week. The ridge will begin to break down slowly by the middle to latter parts of next week, bringing back rain chances to the region.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
