First Alert Forecast: turning oppressively hot across central Mississippi

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will attempt to nose in from the west as we roll into the latter half of the week – depending on its strength and location, will determine how much rain may be coming down the pipeline. At any rate, expect an uptick in temperatures as highs make their way into the middle 90s, while feels like temperatures push past 110° into the latter half of weekend and early next week. The ridge will begin to break down slowly by the middle to latter parts of next week, bringing back rain chances to the region.