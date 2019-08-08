Canton police searching for suspects after teen shot in home invasion

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police are searching for suspects after a home invasion at 581 Martin Luther King Drive.
According to Chief Otha Brown, three black males went into a home where several Hispanic people lived in an attempt to rob the family.
A 19-year-old male who was inside the home was shot twice, hit in the upper arm and abdomen. According to a family member, the victim’s dad was also injured by being beaten in the head.
The family member added that two of their relatives were arrested in the ICE raid in Canton Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
