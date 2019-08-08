Body found in shallow grave in Lawrence County identified as missing Jackson man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawrence County officials have identified a body that was found in a shallow grave on Wednesday.
Sheriff Lessie Butler confirms that it is that of 27-year-old Jonathan Nevell Jackson.
Jackson has been missing for nearly one week. He was last seen on July 31st on Beasley Road in Jackson
Sheriff Butler says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Both Jackson police and Lawrence County officials are working this case.
This is a developing story.
