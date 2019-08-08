Arrest made after man found shot to death at McComb intersection

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting.
Early Wednesday morning a man was found shot to death at the intersection of North Locust Street and Avenue F. Extension.
Officials have identified the victim as 33-year-old Demarcus A. Brown. Brown was taken to Southwest Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
33-year-old Gerrick Matthews was arrested four hours later without incident. He was taken in by McComb Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department at a house on Holmes St.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.