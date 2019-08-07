Wednesday Night Weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A heat advisory is issued for metro Jackson and areas north and west for Thursday, between 10 am and 7 pm. It will feel more like 110 degrees with the combination of heat and humidity. Exercise caution, stay shaded and hydrated. For the rest of this week into this weekend, expect highs in the lower to middle 90s and overnight lows in the lower and middle 70s. Upper 90s are possible for daytime highs too. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and Thursday. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 7:52pm. The tropics are quiet for now.