SUV crashes into Mississippi voting precinct

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are responding to a Lamar County voting precinct after an SUV crashed into the building Tuesday evening.
WDAM received pictures of the crash at the Lamar Park voting precinct and community center around 6:20 p.m. The crash happened as polls were open for state primary elections.
Northeast Lamar Fire Chief Kyle Hill said the driver was not injured and voting continued at the precinct until polls closed at 7 p.m.
Emergency responders are on the scene now waiting for poll workers to leave so they can remove the SUV from the building.
