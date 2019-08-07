Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Don M. McCool of Louisville in Winston County.
He is described as a white man, six feet, three inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen Tuesday, August 6, around 3:25 p.m., walking in the 15000 block of West Main Street in Winston County wearing black corduroy pants, plaid shirt, 82 airborne hat, veteran’s bracelet on right wrist and white tennis shoes.
Family members say Don M. McCool suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Don M. McCool contact Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.