Pearl police officer honored for saving 9-year-old boy’s life

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl police officer was honored with Life Saving awards by the city and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks for his heroic efforts that saved a young boy’s life.
On July 10, Brian and his family were on vacation at Roosevelt State Park. A family from East Texas was frantically searching for their missing 9-year-old boy.
Lt. Ellis found a 9-year-old boy on the bottom of the pool.
Lt. Ellis pulled him up and performed CPR for several minutes until the boy started breaking and an ambulance arrived.
The boy was taken to a hospital in Morton before he was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson. He was on a ventilator from Wednesday until the following Monday. Miraculously, he went home 8 days later and just started school.
Thank you Lt. Ellis for your service.
