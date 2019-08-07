New school and classrooms planned for Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County School board has approved construction of a new school and additional classrooms at two others.
Superintendent Charlotte Seals says that a new stand alone sixth grade school will be built for the Germantown zone to accommodate the rising number of students.
She says that new classrooms will also be built at Ann Smith and Mannsdale Upper elementary schools and upgrades are planned at Velma Jackson High.
Once the plans are finalized, Seals hopes the construction would begin next spring or summer using existing school funding.
