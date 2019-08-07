Jury finds Courtney Rainey not guilty of conspiracy to commit voter fraud in Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A jury reached a verdict Wednesday in the second trial for Courtney Rainey in Canton’s voter fraud case.
The jury was hung on one count of voter fraud and found Rainey not guilty of conspiracy to commit voter fraud with Andrew Grant. Rainey was found guilty a week ago of witness intimidation.
Grant, a former Canton Alderman, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit voter fraud Monday. He resigned as an alderman and agreed not to seek political office in the future.
Rainey is Canton’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs and serves on the school board.
The jury was seated in the case Tuesday and the trial began Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.