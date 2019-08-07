Greenville man sentenced for trafficking drugs out of his business, home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Greenville man will spend 10 years behind bars for drug trafficking, Attorney General Jim Hood said on Wednesday.
48-year-old Mohamed Anagi Mohamed was sentenced Monday by a Washington County circuit court judge.
In 2015, an AGO joint investigation, including members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Greenville Police Department, developed into a large controlled substance case. The joint investigation revealed that Mohamed was selling a Schedule I controlled substance Cathonine, also known as “Khat”, from both his business, the Hakims Mini Mart, and his home in $100 quantities.
The judge sentenced Mohamed to serve 30 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 20 years suspended, 10 to serve and five years of post-release supervision. He must also pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and $280 for investigative costs to the Attorney General’s Office in addition to court costs and assessments.
“We thank Judge Hines for a solid sentence and for taking this dangerous man out of our community,” said General Hood. “I offer a job well done to each agency and every hand we had working on this case from local to state to federal levels. With a unified effort we are able to apply incredible pressure on the prevention of drug trafficking in Mississippi and that was evident in this case.”
“This case exemplifies the law enforcement partnerships at all levels, leading to safer communities,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi Michelle A. Sutphin. “The FBI continues to be dedicated to the mission to reduce crime in the communities we serve.”
