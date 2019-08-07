First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity crank up as students head to classes

BACK TO SCHOOL WEDNESDAY: Many school districts will head back to class Wednesday – it won’t hurt to send the kids to the bus stop with an umbrella – though they may get lucky and not need it. Expect a typical scattering of showers and storms through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the middle 90s – feeling closer to 105°, amid a mix of sun and clouds.
THURSDAY: Heat and humidity will continue to be high on mind as we roll through the latter part of the work week – expect a mix of clouds and sun with a chance for scattered afternoon storms. Highs will top out in the middle 90s; though the heat and humidity combination will push feels like temperatures past 105°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will attempt to nose in from the west as we roll into the latter half of the week – depending on its strength and location, will determine how much rain may be coming down the pipeline. At any rate, expect an uptick in temperatures as highs make their way into the middle 90s, while feels like temperatures push past 105° into the weekend and next week.
