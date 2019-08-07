FBI asking public to help find gang member wanted for drug trafficking

Hughey is a known member of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Corinth. He is described as a black male standing 5′6″ to 5′7″ feet tall. He weighs 160-168 pounds and has brown eyes. Hughey has several tattoos; praying hands on his back, a necklace on his chest, two small horns on his forehead, dice on his left arm and a six-pointed star on his neck. He also has tattoos on his right arm, right shoulder, upper left arm, left wrist, and a scar on his back.