FBI asking public to help find gang member wanted for drug trafficking

CORINTH, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help finding a man named Kennoris Lattrell Hughey.
Hughey is a known member of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Corinth. He is described as a black male standing 5′6″ to 5′7″ feet tall. He weighs 160-168 pounds and has brown eyes. Hughey has several tattoos; praying hands on his back, a necklace on his chest, two small horns on his forehead, dice on his left arm and a six-pointed star on his neck. He also has tattoos on his right arm, right shoulder, upper left arm, left wrist, and a scar on his back.
Hughey is wanted for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in northeast Mississippi beginning in early 2017.
On July 25, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the northern district of Mississippi after Hughey was charged with drug distribution conspiracy.
If you see this man, do not approach him. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact your local FBI office.
