Dixie National 2020 to feature new amenities and offerings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Listen up Dixie National fans! You will notice what promoters call some “exciting new changes and upgrades” for the 2020 event.
Signage, lighting and the look of the coliseum will be different, but Mississippi Fair Commission Director Steven Hutton said the biggest experience change will be a new feature called the Gold Buckle Club.
Hutton said,"That’s gonna be our VIP seating right down on the dirt. 140 people will be able to sit right on the dirt, up close to the action. Seven different companies per night can get a suite of 20. Food and beverage is available. So, it’s going to be a great experience."
If you’re interested in the Gold Buckle Club or any other rodeo sponsorships, visit the Dixie National website.
The 2020 Dixie National is February 6th through 12th.
Tickets go on sale in early November.
