Decision 2019: Polls close in Mississippi primary election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The polls are closed in Mississippi’s primary election and the results will soon be in for governor, statewide and local races.
The Republican race for governor is being watched the closest and gaining national attention.
Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller and DeSoto County State Rep. Robert Foster are duking it out for the GOP ticket.
Trailing in third place, Foster spoke with the media.
“It’s obvious that there’s no path for us to win in this race,” said Foster.
Attorney General Jim Hood won the Democratic nomination over seven other candidates.
Jim Hood spoke to the crowd at his watch party on his Democratic nomination for Mississippi governor.
The Democratic Governors Association released this statement in response:
“Congratulations to Attorney General Jim Hood for winning the Democratic nomination for governor in Mississippi. Jim has spent his career fighting for working people against powerful special interests and that’s exactly how he’ll govern. As Attorney General, Jim provided Mississippi families relief who were impacted after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and protected consumers from fraud. Jim is running to expand health care to over 300,000 working Mississippians and to keep the state’s rural hospitals open. Jim will finally cut the tax on groceries so hardworking families can put food on the table. Mississippi will be a major pickup opportunity for the DGA and Jim Hood is the right candidate to grow an economy that benefits all Mississippians and to win the Magnolia State.”
If no Republican candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, the top two will be forced into a runoff Aug. 27.
The general election will take place Nov. 5.
