Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat advisory for Wednesday in the lower Delta counties. It’s going to feel like 110 degrees when you combine heat and humidity. Everywhere else expect highs well into the 90s and it to feel like it’s 105 degrees. This will be the trend through next week. Everyday will give us highs in the middle and upper 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. There will be partly sunny skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, although no widespread rain or severe weather is expected. The tropics are quiet for now. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:19am and the sunset is 7:53pm. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and west at 5mph Wednesday.