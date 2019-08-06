Researcher talks about evolution of an active shooter

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Godfrey Garner has been thinking hard about active shooters ever since 1997 after the Pearl High School shooting.
Garner, who has taught courses and done research in the areas of intelligence analysis, terrorism, criminology and juvenile justice among other things, studied the evolution of a school shooter, and in the wake of four active shooting situations in the last month – one in Southaven – he walked us through his theory.
Garner’s research is easiest shown in a diagram of layered circles. In a school scenario, that’s the popular kids, the athletic kids – the ones in the ‘in crowd.’ The different layers represent different groups of teens who may still want to be in that center circle. But there’s an outer circle too.
It’s not just school shooters that evolve this way, Garner said. The same pattern can be followed by adults.
The only difference is it’s not as easily observable as it was in the school environment, where counselors and teachers can keep a close eye on students as they develop.
Garner said basically people go from wanting to be accepted to deciding it will never happening and lashing out on those they perceive as the problem.
“Point A is a perfectly normal kid with normal peer relationships and normal expectations," Garner explained. “But Point Z is where they take a gun and kill some people. They don’t go from one point to the other overnight.”
In Garner’s diagram, the center the circle is where the popular and high-achieving students are, and other students often strive to be there. The next level, Level One, consists of students who are still well-adjusted, are optimistic they can reach the inner circle and work to fit in through their clothing, activities and other choices.
Level Two is where the child makes the effort to reach the center, even if it means making adjustments they wouldn’t normally, such as wearing clothes or listening to music they don’t like. But they still believe there’s a chance to one day be in the center group.
“This is where they start developing conceptions of why this is happening and how are they going to react to it to take the pressure off of themselves," Garner said. "When these kids take guns to school, the belief is that they’re not doing it because they hate people. It’s about eliminating the thing that causes them pain.”
The change happens when the child stops wanting to fit in and starts to hate the people he perceives as having never let him fit in, Garner said. The most at-risk to turn to violence are the ones that don’t have the support of a family unit, a good church, or extracurriculars at school.
“The dangerous part is when they migrate out to the next level. This is where they lose hope of ever being accepted, ever being a part. The observable emotional change is that they begin to lash out and they lash out at these people here,” he said, indicating the center circle of his diagram.
Jim Brinson works for the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and teaches and coordinates active shooter classes and drills. He said the problem comes in part from a lack of conflict resolution.
“People don’t get in fistfights anymore, now they just, ‘I’m gonna get a gun and go kill people,’ because they feel like they’ve been wronged, instead of handling it like we used to consider being the adult thing to do,” he said.
He agreed with the idea that there are signs that can help identify people who could be prone to this kind of violence.
They are “Socially isolated, getting to be very obsessed with weapons and killing, so we look at that and how they actually act around people,” Brinson said.
Garner said what tends to make someone pick up a gun and open fire on a public place is finally giving up hope of ever being accepted.
"All the way out to that point, you’re going to do everything you can to get back because you think, ‘I can be back in the center again. I can be acceptable, I can be part of the in crowd, I can be popular, I can listen to this music, I can wear these clothes, I can drive this car,’ but at some point when you migrate out far enough, you’re going to say, ‘That’s never going to happen,’” Garner said.
