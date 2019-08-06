New animal shelter could soon be in works for City of Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Flooding woes and an antiquated building are just some of the problems at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter. City leaders are looking for a new site this year.
“There is not enough room to store all the bags and the cat litter and all the towels and the other stuff we have,” said Animal Control supervisor Kacie Lindsey.
Lindsey says little to no space is just one of the problems plaguing the shelter. In 2018, the city took in more than 1,000 animals.
“We need a bigger shelter with a better layout for the cats and the dogs, so we can have a separate area for the cats and dogs," said Lindsey. “The cats get very stressed out by the sound of the dogs and dogs get stressed out from seeing and smelling the cats.”
City officials say the shelter opened in the 1980′s in the Kings Community, which is now considered a flood prone area.
“When we do have floods, we have to evacuate the shelter. In April, we had a bad rain event and it got right up to the edge of the shelter’s door and all this was covered in water,” said Community Development Director Jeff Richardson.
Mayor George Flaggs says getting a new shelter is a top priority and the city will make it happen sooner than later.
In fact, he hopes to appoint a committee this week to search for land to build a new shelter or relocate it to a new, more modern building for the animals.
“A little more centrally located in the downtown area, so wouldn't be so far out of the way for people. That would be ideal,” said Richardson.
“It makes me feel hopeful that we can get has a better layout and more functional for what we need,” added Lindsey.
