Mississippi native Brett Favre endorses Tate Reeves for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Super Bowl champion and Mississippi native Brett Favre has endorsed Tate Reeves for governor.
In a tweet Monday night, Favre wrote, “To my fellow Mississippians, as we head to the Polls tomorrow for the primary election for Governor, I hope you’ll join me in Voting for @TateReeves.”
Favre went on to describe Reeves as a “friend and family man who is committed to making our state a better place.”
Lieutenant Governor Reeves responded to Favre, tweeting back, “Thank you Brett! Honored to have the support of one of Mississippi’s greatest -- The Gunslinger himself.”
Favre, who was born in Gulfport, played football and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. He would go on to play for the Atlanta Falcons, the Greenbay Packers, the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings during his extended NFL career.
Favre would lead the Packers to win Super Bowl XXXI against the New England Patriots in 1997.
Brett Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
