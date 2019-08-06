Man charged with murder in 2018 Colonial Drive shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a 2018 murder. The incident happened on Terry Road and Colonial Drive on April 27, 2018.
25-year-old Christopher Butler is charged with murder. Butler was captured after a brief foot pursuit.
The victim, 36-year-old Damian Z. Harris, was taken to a local hospital after the shooting and later died from his injuries.
Butler and Harris were seen walking together that day, shortly before the shots rang out. Police arrived on scene to find the Harris on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Witnesses said in 2018 that one of the most disturbing things about this homicide is where it took place. According to the witness, the suspect shot the victim four times and in front of at least 10 cars.
