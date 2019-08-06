First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy for primary election Tuesday

ELECTION DAY TUESDAY: More of the same is expected as Mississippians head to the polls for the statewide primary elections. As polls open at 7 AM, expect temperatures to run in the lower to middle 70s; warming to the lower 90s by mid-afternoon and dropping into the 80s by the time polls close at 7 PM. A mix of sun and clouds will be in the offing with a chance for a cooling downpour or two.
BACK TO SCHOOL WEDNESDAY: Many school districts will head back to class Wednesday – it won’t hurt to send the kids to the bus stop with an umbrella – though they may get lucky and not need it. Expect a typical scattering of showers and storms through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the lower 90s – feeling closer to 100°, amid a mix of sun and clouds.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will attempt to nose in from the west as we roll into the latter half of the week – depending on its strength and location, will determine how much rain may be coming down the pipeline. At any rate, expect an uptick in temperatures as highs make their way into the middle 90s, while feels like temperatures push past 100° into the weekend and next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.