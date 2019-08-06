Continental Tire information session draws big crowd in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Continental Tire is gearing up to begin production at the first of the year and right now they’re in the process of hiring workers to get the plant up and running in January.
Nearly 400 people came out for a Continental Tire informational session today at the WIN job center in Jackson.
It was a chance for job applicants to get their foot in the door with the tire manufacturer.
Richard Costell, a Senior Staffing Specialist with Continental said, “We’re really looking to get in front of candidates who are interested in working with us. We’re meeting with individuals one-on-one, we’re asking a little about their background, what their motivation is, if they have any questions about the application process.”
Continental interviewed about 180 applicants, many hoping their job experience can get them on the tire line.
“It is a lot of competition. Some good workers out here in Mississippi," admitted Robert Moak who was applying for a job. "There’s a lot of good people, hard workers. If you have a good career, good influences, you can make yourself stick out.”
“Everyone applied for jobs, this is our chance to short list folks," said Costell. "The rest of the process would be invites out to our training facility in Clinton to meet with hiring managers, have an interview and then the job offers go from there.”
Continental Tire starts production in January. They have about 200 employees hired, and will hire 20 to 30 people a month for the next 9 years.
Hundreds of locals hoping to be a part of this growing workforce.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.