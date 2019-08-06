Canton Voter Fraud: Alderman pleads guilty to conspiracy; Witness says his home was shot into as retaliation

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton alderman pleaded guilty and resigned. Courtney Rainey prepares for her second trial.
And a Canton man says his home was shot into in retaliation -- and he believes it is tied to the Canton voter fraud case.
Canton Alderman Andrew Grant appeared in court Monday morning with his attorneys. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit voter fraud with Courtney Rainey.
Grant said, “We let him know that he was on the list to vote. Did he tell you that he didn’t live there? Yeah, he did. That was error on my part. I should have stepped up and said hey if you don’t live there don’t vote.”
Grant agreed to step down as alderman and not seek political office in the future.
Chip Matthews says his home was shot into, and what happened to him is tied to the ongoing voter fraud case. “Shots were fired. I guess about 50 rounds were fired into my house,” said Matthews.
Matthew says he reported seeing an incident involving a juror last week during Rainey’s trial and shots were fired at his home late Sunday night. His neighbor’s house was hit.
"First day during jury selection I saw a juror take his badge off and put it inside his shirt and then go speak with the lawyers for the defense,” said Matthews, recalling the reported incident.
Matthews says he is fighting against the corruption he sees in Canton and will not be intimidated.
“I reported it to the Sheriff’s Department, then I reported it to the Circuit Clerk’s office and then they handled it from there," he said. "I was called in to testify then afterwards I was ridiculed and attacked.”
Matthews also showed tires he says were set on fire by the same people who fired the shots.
Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says there is no proof what happened to Matthews is tied to the Canton voter fraud case.
Chief Brown said, “We were able to see some bullet holes in the residence of 119 and investigators also informed me that bullet fragments hit Mr. Matthews’ house.”
Chief Brown said shots were also fired into the home of a witness a week ago and his officers are looking for leads.
Courtney Rainey will be back in court Tuesday. Her trial begins for a separate voter fraud indictment. Judge Dewey Arthur suspended a five year sentence for Andrew Grant, who will be on probation for five years.
