17-year-old charged in Lake Trace Circle shooting of mistaken ‘burglar’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened in the 6000 block of Lake Trace Circle on. August 1.
Officers were called to what was initially reported as a burglary and were told that a man had been shot while entering the home. Officers later learned that the victim was known to the residents and the shooting was accidental.
17-year-old Curtis Sawyer has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Further investigation revealed that the victim was well known to the residents of the home and had been there for some time. The 18-year-old victim and Sawyer, who is being charged, were interacting just minutes before the shooting.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital. He’s currently in stable condition.
Sawyer, who left the home before officers arrived on scene, was subsequently charged for his alleged involved in the incident. He remains in custody as he awaits his initial court appearance.
This is an ongoing investigation and a motive remains unknown at this time.
