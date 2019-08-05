“President Trump’s words today are meaningless:" Rep. Bennie Thompson responds to President’s address condemning weekend shootings

“President Trump’s words today are meaningless. We know tragedy after tragedy his words have not led to solid action or any change in rhetoric. We know his vile and racist words have incited violence and attacks on Americans. Now dozens are dead and white supremacist terrorism, for years, is on the rise and is now our top domestic terrorism threat. America is and always will be a diverse country based on immigration. Repugnant anti-immigrant rhetoric and white nationalism simply do not belong here. Those that looked the other way for years - or enabled right-wing extremism for political advantage - are on notice. We must address this very real and present threat. The safety and security of our communities is at stake.”