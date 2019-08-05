“President Trump’s words today are meaningless:" Rep. Bennie Thompson responds to President’s address condemning weekend shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as barbaric crimes “against all humanity” and called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence, in an address to the nation Monday.
He blamed mental illness and video games but made no mention of more limits on sales of firearms.
Trump said he wanted legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users, though he has reneged on previous promises after mass attacks. He offered few details.
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, released the following statement on President Trump’s address.
“President Trump’s words today are meaningless. We know tragedy after tragedy his words have not led to solid action or any change in rhetoric. We know his vile and racist words have incited violence and attacks on Americans. Now dozens are dead and white supremacist terrorism, for years, is on the rise and is now our top domestic terrorism threat. America is and always will be a diverse country based on immigration. Repugnant anti-immigrant rhetoric and white nationalism simply do not belong here. Those that looked the other way for years - or enabled right-wing extremism for political advantage - are on notice. We must address this very real and present threat. The safety and security of our communities is at stake.”
