Ole Miss’ Richard Price to be Inducted Into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Former Ole Miss All-American offensive lineman Richard “Possum” Price will join the large Rebel contingent in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame next year, as the organization announced its 2019 induction class on Thursday.
Price is one of six Mississippi greats who will be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Aug. 2-3, 2019. The other members are legendary Mississippi high school coach Ricky Black, Mississippi State’s Rockey Felker, LPGA golfer Cissye Gallagher, NFL great Wilbert Montgomery and three-time MLB all-star Roy Oswalt.
A three‑year letterman from 1958-60, Price earned second team All-America honors as a senior, as well as All-Southeastern Conference accolades his junior and senior years. The Vicksburg, Mississippi, native helped lead Ole Miss to a 29-3-1 record and three straight bowl games, including Sugar Bowl victories in 1958 and in 1960.
Price was on the 1959 Ole Miss squad which was selected SEC Team of the Decade (1950‑59) and was chosen by the Sagarin Ratings as the third best all‑time highest rated college football team from 1956 to 1995. As a senior, Price and the Rebels went 10‑0‑1, won the SEC, and was named National Champions by the Football Writers as well as by six other rating systems.
He played in the 1961 Senior Bowl and was selected in the eighth round of the 1961 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Ole Miss honors a rising senior offensive lineman with an award named after Price. Price is a member of the Ole Miss Athletic Hall of Fame and was a winner of the Distinguished American Award by the Ole Miss Chapter of the National Football Foundation in 1994.
Price will be the 78th Ole Miss representative in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, dating back to the inaugural class of 1961.
