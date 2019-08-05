Ole Miss’ Richard Price to be Inducted Into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Price was on the 1959 Ole Miss squad which was selected SEC Team of the Decade (1950‑59) and was chosen by the Sagarin Ratings as the third best all‑time highest rated college football team from 1956 to 1995. As a senior, Price and the Rebels went 10‑0‑1, won the SEC, and was named National Champions by the Football Writers as well as by six other rating systems.