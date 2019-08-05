Monday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A few showers are around tonight, but most of them should die off by midnight. This being the first full week of August, we can expect partly sunny skies with a chance for showers on a daily basis, mainly from late morning, thru the afternoon and ending at night. Most of the showers will not last long, but brief heavy rain and lightning are likely. Highs will be reach the lower 90s every day with the humidity making it feel more like 100 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s every morning. Things are quiet for now in the tropics. It looked as if there would be some development this week off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic, however, most of the weather has quieted down, for now. Election Day looks to be a typical summerlike day with polls opening from 7am to 7pm and there just being a slight chance for a shower. Sunrise is 6:18am and the sunset is 7:54pm. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72. Northwest wind tonight and Tuesday at 5mph, but higher gusts near thunderstorms.