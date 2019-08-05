Hattiesburg murder suspect believed to be in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder out of Hattiesburg is believed to be in Jackson.
The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old Eric Williams (AKA Lil E). He is roughly 6 feet tall, 165 lbs, low hair cut, and is believed to be in the Jackson area.
Police say that Williams is an active gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is wanted in the July 20th murder that happened at Steelman Grocery.
Williams has active warrants for capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.
He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency, Hattiesburg Police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
