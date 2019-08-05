First Alert Forecast: summery steam continues

MONDAY: Expect a quiet start to your new work week as you head out to work – morning 70s will give way to afternoon lower 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and storms will flare up, mainly south of I-20, by the afternoon hours. Most of the afternoon downpours will fizzle out by 10 PM as lows drop into the lower 70s.
ELECTION DAY TUESDAY: More of the same is expected as Mississippians head to the polls for the statewide primary elections. As polls open at 7 AM, expect temperatures to run in the lower to middle 70s; warming to the lower 90s by mid-afternoon and dropping into the 80s by the time polls close at 7 PM. A mix of sun and clouds will be in the offing with a chance for a cooling downpour or two.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Many students will be heading back to classes this week – it wouldn’t hurt to have the kids be sent off to school with an umbrella in the instance they get caught under an afternoon downpour getting from the bus stop to the house. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s; feeling closer to 100-105° through the remainder of the week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.