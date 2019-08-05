First Alert Forecast: summery steam continues

ELECTION DAY TUESDAY: More of the same is expected as Mississippians head to the polls for the statewide primary elections. As polls open at 7 AM, expect temperatures to run in the lower to middle 70s; warming to the lower 90s by mid-afternoon and dropping into the 80s by the time polls close at 7 PM. A mix of sun and clouds will be in the offing with a chance for a cooling downpour or two.