Clinton, PD, FD, and schools to hold active shooter drill Monday morning

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department and Clinton schools are hosting an active shooter exercise Monday.
The drill will begin at 8:00 a.m. Monday at one of the schools along Arrow Drive.
Police officers, firefighters and school personnel from multiple local and state agencies will be participating the exercise. Plans for the exercise have been ongoing for the past several months.
Clinton Public Schools were chosen as the location in accordance with the new state law requiring a yearly active shooter type exercise.
Several other locations across Clinton will be utilized for the training exercise. An Incident Command Post, Joint Information Center, and as a Family reunification center will be tested to measure each locations capabilities to mobilize quickly and handle the influx of people to their areas.
Mayor Phil Fisher, Dr. Tim Martin, and law enforcement personnel will also participate in a mock press conference during the exercise.
Exact location of the JIC will be determined on Monday. Public Information Officers representing multiple agencies will be on site to test media management, message control, and rumor control.
Clinton Public Information Officer, Mark Jones stated, "Our hearts and prayers go out to the El Paso and Dayton Communities in the wake of the tragic events that have unfolded this weekend.
We pray that we will never be called upon to use the tools and lessons we will be practicing tomorrow."
