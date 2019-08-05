Classmates: Ohio gunman kept ‘hit list,’ list of female students he wanted to sexually assault

Dayton police released photos of the firearm and magazine drums used by Connor Betts in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. (Source: WKEF/CNN)
August 5, 2019 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 10:42 AM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Two former classmates of the Dayton, Ohio gunman say that Connor Betts was suspended during high school when he came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault.

The ex-classmates say Betts was suspended again when he compiled a "hit list" of those he wanted to kill.

Police have said there was nothing in the background of the 24-year-old that would have prevented him from purchasing the .223-caliber rifle he used to open fire outside a crowded bar.

