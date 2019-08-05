Second arrest made in deadly August 2018 double shooting

27-year-old Tijah Cowart has been charged with murder. Source: Jackson Police Department
By Waverly McCarthy | August 5, 2019 at 8:49 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 9:18 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest in the shooting death of two men on West Street in August 2018.

27-year-old Tijah Cowart has been charged with murder.

This is the second arrest made in this shooting. 27-year-old Kendrick Claiborne was arrested in June 2019.

Kendrick Clairborne is charged with two counts of murder after a 2018 shooting that left two dead. Source: JPD
He has been charged with two counts of murder and cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from Baptist Medical security of a vehicle accident involving a pickup truck.

22-year-old Nathaniel Rashad Allen and 26-year-old Kenyatta McGee were found dead inside the truck.

Both victims appeared to have several gunshot wounds.

