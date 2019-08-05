Second arrest made in deadly August 2018 double shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest in the shooting death of two men on West Street in August 2018.
27-year-old Tijah Cowart has been charged with murder.
This is the second arrest made in this shooting. 27-year-old Kendrick Claiborne was arrested in June 2019.
He has been charged with two counts of murder and cocaine possession with intent to distribute.
The shooting happened just before 4 a.m on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from Baptist Medical security of a vehicle accident involving a pickup truck.
22-year-old Nathaniel Rashad Allen and 26-year-old Kenyatta McGee were found dead inside the truck.
Both victims appeared to have several gunshot wounds.
