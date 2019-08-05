Alderman Andrew Grant pleads guilty, sentenced in Canton voter fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Alderman Andrew Grant has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit voter fraud.
He has been sentenced to five years with five years suspended and five years probation.
He will step down from his role as Alderman and will not seek political office in the future.
Last week, Courtney Rainey was found guilty on one count in the Canton voter fraud case.
A jury found her guilty of count two for a charge of witness intimidation. The jury was hung on count one, which was the voter fraud charge.
Their charges stem from the municipal elections in 2017.
