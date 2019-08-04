Ice Cream Safari Helps Jackson Zoo’s Money Woes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold sweet treats could help the Jackson Zoo stay afloat!
The Ice Cream Safari was held Saturday, and it’s one of the zoo’s biggest fundraisers.
Interim Director of the Jackson Zoo Dave Wetzel said, “The money goes for staff, animal care and exhibit upkeep.”
The zoo has been strapped for cash for some time. The city recently approved $200,000 in emergency funding.
“It shows that the city really cares and wants to see the zoo succeed in this location,” said Wetzel.
The day of frozen desserts and fun was postponed last month because of Tropical Storm Barry. Without the safari and other events, the zoo would continue running low on money because attendance is down.
“That’s not good. We need to help them out if we can,” said Nickole Olcott, who is visiting the zoo from Jacksonville, Florida.
Olcott and her family lined up like many others to try different flavors of Blue Bell ice cream. She believes the Jackson Zoo can turn things around financially and become a big attraction like other capital cities.
Olcott said, “You got to keep the zoo open. It teaches the kids everything they need to know. They can come in and check out the animals; see what may be extinct they’re holding here. Keep the animals going.”
The zoo’s next fundraiser is in September.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.