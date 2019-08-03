Clinton bicyclist killed during Bikes, Bayou, Blues race

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton man was killed during the 12th annual Bikes, Blues, and Bayou race Saturday morning.
He has been identified as 50-year-old James L. O’Daniel.
According to MHP Sgt. Ronnie Shive, troopers were at the intersection of Hwy 8 and 82 to direct traffic during the race. Around 7:40 a.m., troopers were in the process of stopping traffic to let a group of bikers through and once cyclist continued through the intersection before all traffic was stopped. Trooper Shive said it appeared cyclist had headphones in.
A major group of the bikers had stopped, but the cyclist continued through the intersection and was hit by a truck. He died instantly.
O’Daniel worked as an engineer for the U.S. government in Vicksburg.
