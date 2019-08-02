Weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A few showers are possible tonight, but most should die down between sunset and midnight. Expect a warm and humid first weekend of August. Partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s. Overnight lows will be near 70. A few showers are possible in the afternoons and evenings. Some of the downpours could be heavy with frequent lightning. This weekend’s weather pattern will spill over into next week without many changes. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. North wind at 5mph tonight and Northeast at 5mph Saturday. Sunrise is 6:16am and the sunset is 7:56pm. We are monitoring the tropics and there is a 40% chance for development on a system in the middle of Atlantic, but it’s more of a threat to The Bahamas next week than anywhere else. A few other systems emerging off the African coast are also showing signs of further development as we get into next week.