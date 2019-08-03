Warm August Weekend

A typical Summer weekend ahead as we continue into the month of August. Starting out in the lower 70s this morning along with areas of fog. Another hot, steamy afternoon with highs near 90 along with spotty, hit and miss afternoon storms. This pattern continues tomorrow, although rain chances will increase just a bit by Sunday afternoon and evening. No real change for the work week; expect hot days, muggy nights along with isolated to scattered afternoon storms.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -
