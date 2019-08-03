Canton employee and school board member remains in custody

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs, Courtney Rainey, remains in custody.
Rainey was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of intimidating a witness in the Canton voter fraud case. She was taken into custody after the verdict and remains in the Madison County Detention Center.
Rainey had also announced her campaign for Madison County Justice Court judge for District Two.
Rainey was indicted on several counts of voter fraud and intimidating a witness. She is expected back in court Monday.
Canton Mayor William Truly says under personnel policy she could be terminated from her city job but that decision will be determined by the Board of Aldermen. The board meets Tuesday.
There is also some question about whether Rainey will be removed from the Canton School Board. School Board Attorney Lisa Ross says there is no requirement for Rainey to step down and the judge in the case can take action when he issues a sentence.
The voter fraud trial for Canton Alderman Andrew Grant also begins Monday.
