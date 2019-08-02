Vicksburg residents to see reduced utility bills

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. Vicksburg residents will begin to see lower utility bills in October.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a special fee in April of 2015 to help cover the potential cost of improvements to the city’s sewer system required by an Environmental Protection Agency consent decree.
In December of 2016, the City of Vicksburg contracted with Water Company of America to identify unbilled water and sewer revenues for the city. WCA discovered a total estimated six-year increase in revenues of $2.8 million with WCA’s share being $1.2 million and the City’s share being $1.6 million, allowing for the special fee to be lifted for residential customers.
“These are dollars going into the pockets and banks of the residential customers; it’s a rebate,” Flaggs said. “If we find more money, we’ll remove the special fee for industrial customers as well.”
