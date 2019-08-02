Vicksburg man pleads guilty to health care fraud, money laundering, identity theft and other charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man has plead guilty to several federal charges on Thursday including; mail fraud, health care fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft among others.
Laron Evans conspired with co-defendant Travious Quinshad Jackson and others to execute a health care fraud scheme involving Health Savings Accounts (“HSA’s”).
The defendants sent stolen personal identification of 57 actual people, pretending that they were employees of an imaginary company, to a third party administrator company located in Maryland.
The third party administrator company used the stolen PII to create individualized HSA accounts, and corresponding debit cards, for all 57 employee names, and sent debit cards for each employee name in the mail to a Vicksburg addresses.
Funds were credited to each HSA account created for the supposed employees, which money could then be spent through the debit card at designated retail stores. Approximately $317,000 was sent to these HSA accounts.
Evans, assisted by Jackson and others, spent down the debit cards in various stores throughout April and May 2018, buying gift cards, debit cards, and other consumer goods to deplete the HSA accounts.
The third party administrator in the meantime learned that there was no money in the bank account that Evans had identified for his fake company, when the company sought reimbursement for the HSA accounts.
On February 13, 2019, Evans appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda Anderson for his initial appearance and arraignment in this case. He was ordered by a judge not to leave the state but did so anyway.
He also continued to execute health care fraud schemes. Evans falsely represented himself as leader and manager of an Orlando, Florida, business, seeking to establish health care benefits including HSA accounts for its purported employees. Evans submitted over the Internet to a third party administrator company located in Minnesota, bank account information for drawing reimbursement, plus employee information for creation of HSA debit cards. The Minnesota company sent some of the debit cards, during the period April 16-25, 2019, to Evans at his Vicksburg home address through the U.S. Mail. Evans had requested that the Minnesota administrator fund those HSA accounts up to $91,000.
Evans will be sentenced on January 31, 2020, by Judge Wingate. He faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison as to the conspiracy charge, 10 years in prison as to the money laundering charge, a mandatory consecutive 2 year sentence for the aggravated identity theft, a possible maximum sentence of 30 years for the mail fraud charge, and up to 5 years in prison for the contempt of court offense. Evans also faces maximum fines of $250,000.00 on each charge.
Co-defendant Travious Quinshad Jackson has already pled guilty and will be sentenced by Judge Wingate on September 16, 2019.
“We in the U.S. Attorney’s Office will remain steadfast in bringing these swindlers to justice, while the public must remain vigilant to such schemes that seek to defraud us of our identities and our money. I commend the FBI agents and our federal prosecutors for doggedly pursuing these fraudsters and putting an end to their criminal enterprise,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.
