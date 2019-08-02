Two Jackson men arrested for Hattiesburg grocery store murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men wanted for murder out of Hattiesburg were captured in Jackson Thursday.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Jackson police, two suspects in the shooting death of Lisa Nguyen were taken into custody.
25-year-old Stephon Hart (aka Doonk") of Jackson, was arrested at a traffic stop at I-20 Frontage Road at South Gallatin Street around 6:30 a.m.
26-year-old Christopher Tyce (aka “Fat Boy”) of Jackson, was arrested at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road around 11:00 a.m.
Hart and Tyce were transported back to the Hattiesburg Police Department for questioning. Hart was then charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal street gang activity.
Tyce was charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal street gang activity.
The two men were booked into the Forrest County Jail, where they will await their initial appearance.
20-year-old Jaytran Tuggle who was arrested on July 26, 2019, has had the charge of armed robbery added during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.
Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker stated, “Again, I want to thank everyone who helped in the arrest of these very dangerous suspects without incident,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker. “I can only hope the arrest and prosecution of these suspects helps the Nguyen family in some small way cope with this horrible tragedy.”
“I also wish to let the Paige family know we are focused on their case with the same unwavering determination to get justice,” said Parker. “But we need help from the public in solving this case, and we ask that anyone with any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.”
“As I said before, we will not tolerate this kind of senseless violence and disregard for human life in the Hub City,” said Parker. “I want every criminal element who thinks they can come into the city of Hattiesburg and commit these types of crimes to know, we will not rest until we track you down, and bring you to justice.”
