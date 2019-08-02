Three arrested on drug and weapons charges in Simpson County drug bust

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested Mendenhall on drug and weapons charges.
Early morning on July 31, Simpson County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers with the Mendenhall Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Lee Street.
Several semi-automatic rifles and pistols with high capacity magazines were seized along with approximately one pound of high-grade marijuana, commonly called “loud”.
Edwyna Demetric Newsome, Erich Shun Newsome, and Sharita Marshay Williams were all arrested and charged with possession of marijuana more than an ounce, but less than a kilagram with intent while in possession of a firearm.
Erich Newsome and Sharita Williams were both released on a $5,000 bond while Edwyna Newsome was released on a $150,000 bond.
