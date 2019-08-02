Suspended swimming coach is still employed, school district says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A swimming coach in Madison who has been put on suspension with Swimming USA, which governs the country’s swimming standards is still employed at Madison Station Elementary School, her school district says.
Savannah Reis coached swimming for Performance Elite Aquatics, where her husband Fernando is the head coach. She was given an interim suspension for ‘allegations of misconduct’ on July 24. It is not clear what those allegations are. According to USA Swimming Safe Sport documents, violations could be anything from social media interaction to travel to much more serious charges.
Madison County Public Schools spokesperson Gene Wright said the district cannot comment on a personnel matter, but that Reis is still employed with the school district. Her name is not on the site as a teacher and her teacher page has been taken down.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Madison Police Department have both confirmed that they are not currently investigating any criminal activity related to Reis’s situation.
Fernando Reis referred us to his attorneys, Graham Carner and Michael Wolf.
